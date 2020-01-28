Six persons under observation in Mumbai and Pune so

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...
If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors such as thermography, microphone array, obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....
... ...
These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm. DEL76 RJ-2NDLD-RAHUL Modi govt destroyed Indias image, deterred investors Rahul Jaipur Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of d...
Edward Griffiths has resigned as interim chief executive of Saracens with immediate effect, the Premiership club said on Tuesday. Griffiths, who was Saracens chief executive from 2008 to 2015, had returned to the London-based club this mont...
A South 24 Parganas district court on Tuesday sentenced two persons to death on the charge of raping and murdering a minor girl, in the second such punishment since Monday in West Bengal. Additional district judge, fast track court, Baruip...
More than 200 people were bitten by stray dogs in and around Indira Gandhi Park locality here in the last three days, officials said on Tuesday. More than 200 patients have been given medical treatment after being bitten by stray and rabid...