Students allegedly directed to go for Rahul Gandhi's rally in Jaipur; Principal dismisses claims

Students of Gyandeep PG College here were allegedly directed by the college administration to attend Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'Yuva Aakrosh' rally here on Monday.

  ANI
  • |
  Jaipur (Rajasthan)
  • |
  Updated: 28-01-2020 13:05 IST
  • |
  Created: 28-01-2020 13:05 IST
Principal of the college, Anjana Agarwal speaking to ANI in Jaipur, Rajasthan on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Students of Gyandeep PG College here were allegedly directed by the college administration to attend Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'Yuva Aakrosh' rally here on Monday. Refuting the allegation while speaking to ANI, Principal, Gyandeep PG Mahavidyalaya, Anjana Agarwal said, "No such directive was issued by the administration regarding it, neither the college administration has issued a notification to students. If any student skips class to attend the rally, I'll take action regarding it."

"Once a student enters the college premises then the student has to be in the class. However, we cannot stop anyone from going anywhere once the college is over at 2:30 pm," she added. Some students, however, said that they were asked by the college administration to attend Rahul Gandhi's rally today.

A student in the first year, Hans Raj Bavaria, said, "The college administration told me that there will be a rally of Ragul Gandhi and we have to go there. Some students have also been getting calls by the school administration for the past two days to attend the rally." Another student said, "My sir called me and said that I have to come on Tuesday for Rahul Gandhi's rally." (ANI)

