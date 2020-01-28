Left Menu
Coronavirus: Eight people who returned from China safe

Representatative Image Image Credit: ANI

Eight people who arrived here from the coronavirus-hit China have shown no symptoms of the deadly virus but have been advised against mingling with the public for another 28 days, officials said on Tuesday. The toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China has soared to 106 while nearly 1,300 new cases have been confirmed, even as those coming from the Asian nation are being screened for any possible symptoms of the virus.

The eight people--six from the city including four of a family and two from nearby Pollachi and one each from Chennai and Dindigul, had landed at the city airport on Monday evening and were immediately subjected to medical checkup for coronavirus, Health department officials said. All the eight were safe with no symptoms, they said, adding officials will closely monitor them for the next 28 days.

Though they were sent to their respective places, all the eight were asked not to mingle with people, attend public functions like weddings and visit places, where people congregate in large numbers. They have been asked to confine to their homes and immediately contact the health department in case they develop fever, cough, and cold.

The Health Department officials in Chennai and Dindigul have also been alerted about the arrival of the passengers. A team from the Health department is camping at the airport to examine those coming from China.

The number of fatalities caused by a coronavirus in China has touched 106 in that country, even as the confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the outbreak stood at over 4,500 as of Tuesday. India has stepped up checks in major airports across the country to screen those arriving from China.

