Customs officers get award in recognition of their work towards sustainable future

At least 17 Customs officers have been awarded the World Customs Organization (WCO) Certificate of Merit in recognition of their hard work towards a sustainable future of the country, officials said on Tuesday. Certificates of merit were presented to Anchita Pandoh, Deputy Commissioner,

Delhi Customs zone, Anees Cherkunnath, Deputy Director, Directorate of Logistics, Kshitij Jain, Deputy Director, DG systems, and Swati Bhanwala, Deputy Director, OSD (land customs), Central Board of Indirect taxes and Customs (CBIC) among others, they said. The awards were given by Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Monday at a function to celebrate the International Customs Day, which is organised annually, the officials said.

This year, the International Customs Day was themed on "the contribution of customs towards a sustainable future where social, economic, health and environmental needs are at the heart of our action".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

