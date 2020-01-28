Maha: One killed, four injured as tempo runs over pedestrians

A 28-year-old fruit vendor was crushed to death and four others injured when a speeding tempo ran over them in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place at around 11.30 pm on Monday, when a speeding tempo heading towards Valiv in Vasai, ran over several persons, an official said.

While fruit vendor Nannu Singh died on the spot, four injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital, where two of them are in a critical condition, he added. The police have arrested tempo driver Rajesh Singh for drunk driving and further probe is underway, the official said..

