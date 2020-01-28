Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Do everything to not increase stateless people': Luxembourg FM to Jaishankar

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 16:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 16:26 IST
'Do everything to not increase stateless people': Luxembourg FM to Jaishankar

Amidst concerns over India's new citizenship act and the NRC, Luxembourg, a European Union member, on Tuesday said it doesn't want to "interfere in the domestic policy" of this country but has asked New Delhi to "do everything" to not increase stateless people. This was conveyed by visiting Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn during talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.

"What I said to the minister (Jaishankar) this morning is 'do everything you can do to not increase stateless people'. That is something that we have to fight against. Rest concerns India," Asselborn said during an interactive session at the India International Centre after his meeting with Jaishankar. With six resolutions being moved in the European Parliament against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Asselborn said Jaishankar could explain his point of view when he visits Europe in February and March.

Replying to a question about the resolutions, Asselborn defended the move, saying the EP also criticises its members often, and takes up "aggressive" positions against them. "The problem is if you have an addition of migration and religion, it is very difficult to find a solution,” the minister said in reference to the Indian context.

"I don't want to interfere, but if we have the possibility as foreign ministers to have this discussion with him (Jaishankar), if he is also going to the European Parliament...I saw this morning that there is a will not to increase the number of stateless persons," the Luxembourg Foreign Minister added. "He (Jaishankar) explained me his position this morning and I think that if we are able to have a discussion for instance on what is happening with this bill in Assam. We have similar problems in the European Union...," Asselborn said.

In a release, External Affairs Ministry said Asselborn met Jaishankar during which they reviewed the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries and discussed ways to further strengthen the ties, including in the areas of trade and economic cooperation, space, political and strategic relations and cooperation in mulilateral forums and in the European Union. The Ministers agreed to the further intensification of high-level political contacts, the release added.

One of the longest serving foreign ministers in Europe, Asselborn has had close associations with the Indian leadership and has visited India four times. Talking again about the India-specific resolutions in EU Parliament, Asselborn said the machinery of the European Union is very complex and complicated.

"I don't want to say that the EP is not European Union...But we have to see the reality, the EP is elected in 28 countries and they have their own opinions, they have political parties, they create coalitions inside," he said, asserting that the EP is free to take up resolutions. In Europe or in India, things concerning migration are always not only very emotional, but also very difficult, he noted.

Close to 600 lawmakers in the 751-member EP moved six resolutions against the CAA, saying its enactment marked a dangerous shift in India's citizenship regime, following which Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla wrote to European Parliament President David Maria Sassoli, asserting that it was inappropriate for one legislature to pass judgement on another and the practice can be misused by vested interests. Birla had also asserted that as members of the Inter Parliamentary Union, "we should respect sovereign processes of fellow legislatures".

India has been maintaining that the CAA was an entirely internal matter of India and that the legislation was adopted through democratic means after a debate in both houses of Parliament. In his remarks at the IIC, Asselborn also said that the foreign ministers of the European Union had recently emphasised on the importance of Asia and to have robust ties with India.

He also hoped that after the India-EU Summit that is likely in March, there would be a possibility to re-launch negotiations for a free trade agreement that was stalled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sen. Graham backs plan to make Bolton manuscript available to senators

Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday said he would support a plan making former national security adviser John Boltons book manuscript available for senators to review as they weigh President Donald Trumps impeachment.His colle...

UPDATE 1-Catalonia's Puigdemont appeals for help to repay costs of banned referendum

Catalonias former leader Carles Puigdemont asked pro-independence supporters on Tuesday to donate money after Spanish authorities ordered him and 19 others to pay back 4.1 million euros of public money spent on a banned independence referen...

2 get death in rape-murder case

A South 24 Parganas district court on Tuesday sentenced two persons to death on the charge of raping and murdering a minor girl, in the second such punishment since Monday in West Bengal. Additional district judge, fast track court, Baruipu...

Intelligence sharing will not be put at risk by Huawei decision-UK's Raab

Britains Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said intelligence sharing would not be jeopardized by Tuesdays decision to allow Chinas Huawei a role in building the countrys 5G telecoms network. GCHQ have confirmed categorically that how we constr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020