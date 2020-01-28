Left Menu
Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) Following are the top stories

  Updated: 28-01-2020 17:04 IST
  Created: 28-01-2020 17:04 IST
Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 1700 hrs. BOM2 MH-CORONAVIRUS Coronavirus: Six persons under observation in Mumbai and Pune Mumbai: A man was hospitalised in Pune on suspicion of possible exposure to the novel coronavirus during his recent visit to China, taking the total number of such admissions to six in Maharashtra so far, a senior official said on Tuesday.

BOM12 GJ-LD MODI Gujarat has become hub for production, export of potatoes: PM Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his home state Gujarat has become a hub for production and export of potatoes in the last two decades. BOM11 CG-SHAH Centre wants better coordination with all states: Amit Shah Raipur: The Centre's intention is to maintain a "better coordination" with all states, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday while addressing the Central Zonal Council (CZC) meeting here in Chhattisgarh.

BOM6 MH-ACHARYA-WOMAN Woman accuses Ganesh Acharya of making her watch porn Mumbai: A 33-year-old woman has written to the National Commission for Women (NCW) alleging that Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya used to make her watch porn videos whenever she visited his office in Mumbai. BOM8 MP-CORONAVIRUS Indian student from Wuhan, mother in Ujjain hospital Indore: A woman and her son, who recently returned from Wuhan in China, were admitted in hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain for possible exposure to novel Coronavirus, prompting the state government to step up vigil.

BOM10 MH-DEORA LD SONIA Rahul's poll promise of 500 sq ft houses not progressing:Deora Mumbai: Congress leader Milind Deora has written to party chief Sonia Gandhi expressing concern over Rahul Gandhi's 2019 poll promise of allotting 500 sq ft homes to Mumbai slum-dwellers not moving "effectively" towards implementation under the new dispensation in Maharashtra. BOM13 GA-SALMAN-FAN Salman loses cool, snatches fan's phone at Goa airport Panaji: Irked by the behaviour of a fan who tried to click a selfie with him at the Goa airport, Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Tuesday snatched his mobile phone.

BOM14 MH-CAA-WOMEN Women continue anti-CAA protest in Mumbai for 2nd day Mumbai: It was late night on Monday but a group of housewives and young students squatting on a road in a south Mumbai locality showed no signs of fatigue, as they spiritedly raised slogans opposing the new citizenship law while hailing the Hindu-Muslim unity in the country. BES3 MH-CAA-ABVP Maha: Students, ABVP activists march in support of CAA Pune: Over 300 students and members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad took out a rally in support of the Citizenship [Amendment] Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens in Maharashtra's Pune city on Tuesday..

