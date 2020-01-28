Top Army commander visits police headquarters in Jammu

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh visited the police headquarters here on Tuesday and complimented the force for maintaining peace and working alongside other forces to eliminate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Lt Gen Singh, General Officer-Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, is retiring from service on January 31 and will be replaced by Lt Gen Y K Joshi.

Lt Gen Joshi is currently serving as the Chief of Staff of the Northern Command which takes care of the overall security scenario along the border with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir as well as with China in Ladakh. "The GOC-in-C visited Jammu Kashmir Police Headquarters, where he interacted with Director General of Police Dilbag Singh and other senior officers," a police spokesman said.

Lt Gen Singh complemented the DGP and his entire team for the outstanding work being done for peace and welfare of the people in the Union territory, he added. "Police personnel have always remained on the forefront while dealing with anti-militancy activities and there exists great synergy and coordination with the Army and the Central Armed Police Forces, and the counterinsurgency grid is moving like a well-oiled machine," Lt Gen Singh said, adding that the police have a huge role to play in maintaining peace and eliminating terrorists in the Union Territory.

The Army commander expressed his gratitude to the DGP for providing the opportunity to interact with the officers and wished the entire force good luck. He also extended good wishes to the families of the police personnel, the spokesman said. The DGP thanked the Army commander for his cooperation and support in maintenance of public order and the security environment, and said Lt Gen Singh was a wonderful team leader and it was a privilege to work with him.

