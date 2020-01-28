Jaishankar thanks outgoing FS Gokhale for his contributions to Indian diplomacy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday thanked outgoing Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale for his contributions to the Indian diplomacy. Seasoned diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla has been appointed the new foreign secretary for a two-year fixed term, and he will assume charge on Wednesday.

"Bidding farewell to Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale who is retiring today. Thank him for his leadership of the Ministry and for his various contributions to Indian diplomacy. Wishing him all the best in his future endeavours," Jaishankar said in a tweet. MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Gokhale's leadership will continue to inspire all.

"A journey well travelled! A fond farewell from #TeamMEA to Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale who retires today after decades of service to the country. His leadership will continue to inspire us all at #TeamMEA," he said in a tweet.

