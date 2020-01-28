Jaishankar thanks outgoing FS Gokhale for his contributions to Indian diplomacy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday thanked outgoing Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale for his contributions to the Indian diplomacy. Seasoned diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla has been appointed the new foreign secretary for a two-year fixed term, and he will assume charge on Wednesday.
"Bidding farewell to Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale who is retiring today. Thank him for his leadership of the Ministry and for his various contributions to Indian diplomacy. Wishing him all the best in his future endeavours," Jaishankar said in a tweet. MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Gokhale's leadership will continue to inspire all.
"A journey well travelled! A fond farewell from #TeamMEA to Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale who retires today after decades of service to the country. His leadership will continue to inspire us all at #TeamMEA," he said in a tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Vijay Gokhale
- Harsh Vardhan Shringla
- Indian
- Raveesh Kumar
- Jaishankar
- MEA
ALSO READ
Indonesia growing in popularity among Indian travelers, industrial heritage next attraction
Chinglensana, Sumit return to Indian squad for Pro League opener against Netherlands
Pandya trains with Indian team, bowls at nets
Pak taxi driver returns Indian girl's lost wallet, earns praise from her family
Seven Indians detained in Sri Lanka for overstaying