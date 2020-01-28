Left Menu
Odisha begins culling of chicken

  • Bhubaneswar
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 18:38 IST
The Odisha government Tuesday began culling of chicken in the state capital, a day after bird flu was confirmed in a poultry farm of Odisha University of Agriculture Technology (OUAT), officials said. Culling is underway in areas within one km radius of OUAT campus, a member of the Rapid Response Team (RRTs) said, adding We have culled about 2,000 birds in the OUAT farm by 3 pm Tuesday".

There are about 15,000 chickens in OUAT farm, sources said. While one km radius from the OUAT poultry farm has been declared as infested zone, the area within 10 km radius comes under surveillance zone, the officials said.

After culling the chicken are being buried inside 12 feet ditch as per the standard operating procedures of the central government. Salt, lime and bleaching power are used to prevent the possible spread of the H5N1 virus to the nearby areas, they said. The culling process is being monitored by the Khurda chief district veterinary officer and is being carried out in the presence of senior officials of the animal resources and revenue departments, the source said, adding all chicken in the infested zone will be culled.

As many as 12 RRTs have been engaged for the exercise. While seven teams are engaged in culling, the rest five carry out door-to-door survey and advise the people to allow the culling of chicken they have reared in their backyards.

The state government has banned the sale of chicken and eggs in any counter in 1 km radius of OUAT. The outbreak of bird flu came to the fore after the Bhopal based High Security Animal Disease Laboratory (HSADL) confirmed presence of H5N1 virus in the sample of the OUAT chicken sent to it.

Meanwhile, forest department officials of Chilika wildlife division and animal resources department, Balugan, collected stool samples of some migratory birds from the Nalabana area of the lake for tests to confirm whether the avian influenza has hit the lagoon. The authorities of the Nandankanan Zoo Tuesday closed its bird park in view of the avian flu in the state capital, sources in the forest department said..

