MEA makes formal request to China to help evacuate Indians from Wuhan

The Ministry of External Affairs has made a formal request to China for facilitating the evacuation of Indians from Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. The Civil Aviation Ministry will make necessary arrangements for evacuation after the approval of Chinese authorities is received, it said.

The Indian embassy in Beijing is in contact with the Indian nationals. "On evacuation, these individuals will be kept in quarantine for 14 days. Necessary arrangements in this regard are being made," the statement said.

It also said that Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Tuesday reviewed the preparedness to deal with the deadly virus. The meeting was informed that the Ministry of Shipping has initiated screening at all major ports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.