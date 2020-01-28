Sikkim CS reviews preparedness to deal with coronavirus

Sikkim chief secretary S C Gupta on Tuesday reviewed the preparedness of the Health and other departments to deal with coronavirus in the state. He urged the heads of various departments and other stakeholders to remain alert and work in close coordination with each other to deal with any suspected case of coronavirus.

Gupta also sought to know all the preventive measures taken by health and other departments to deal with the disease. The Director General (DG)-cum-Principal Director (Health) Dr P T Bhutia apprised about all precautionary measures taken by the Health Department, particularly in border areas of Rangpo and Singtam, and parts of West Sikkim.

Dr Bhutia reiterated that there was no need to panic as the virus has not entered India. He, however, said that arrangements have been made at the nearest health facilities in the state to attend to any patient with symptoms of coronavirus, such as running nose, severe cold and cough.

The meeting was attended by Director General of Police (DGP) A Shankar Rao, Principal Secretary (Health) K. Shreenivasulu and heads of various departments besides representatives of hotels and restaurant associations..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.