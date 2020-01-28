Rains improve Delhi's air quality

Widespread rains in Delhi led to an improvement in the air quality on Tuesday and the minimum temperature settled at 10.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal. The maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 22.5 degrees Celsius.

At 4 pm, the overall air quality index (AQI) stood at 243, down from 345 on Monday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. An AQI between 201-300 is considered "poor" and 301-400 "very poor".

The Indian Meteorological Department said the wind direction will change to northwesterly Wednesday onwards. Chilly winds from the hills will cause the temperature to fall to 6 degrees Celsius by Friday. High-velocity winds Wednesday onwards will reduce the chances of fog and improve air quality in the national capital, it said.

