Eastern Army Commander calls on Sikkim Governor

Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen Anil Chauhan on Tuesday apprised Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad of security situation along the borders and infrastructure related issues in the state, a Defence official said here. The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command called on the governor at Raj Bhavan in Gangtok and apprised him of close and efficient civil-military bonds in the state, which shares borders with China, Bhutan and Nepal.

"Lt Gen Chauhan assured the governor of all possible assistance from the Army whenever required," the official said. Prasad lauded the contribution of the Army in nation building and emphasised on its working jointly with the state government functionaries during various endeavours for the welfare of the people, the official said..

