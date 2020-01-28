Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assembly session beginning Wednesday likely to be stormy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvanan
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 19:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 19:38 IST
Assembly session beginning Wednesday likely to be stormy

Assembly session beginning Wednesday likely to be stormy Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 28 (PTI): The stage is set for another possible face-off between Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the Left government on the opening day of the budget session of the Kerala assembly on Wednesday with the latter deciding not to remove reference to CAA in the policy address, against which the state was the first to pass a resolution. This is also the first time that the Opposition Congress led UDF has moved a resolution seeking recall of the Governor for "violating all democratic principles and publicly questioning the pride of the legislature".

Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan told reporters on Tuesday that the UDF resolution was permissible under law. "The Opposition's resolution is permissible under law. We will take a final call in the matter after discussing it in the business advisory committee," he said.

Ahead of the assembly session, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday wanted the Speaker to publish the notice of the resolution in the assembly bulletin and circulate it among the members. Khan,who has been at loggerheads with the government over not being informed before moving a petition in the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act, has also made it clear he was not a "rubber stamp" and had termed the state's act as "improper".

Kerala has been in the forefront of the anti-CAA stir and was the first state to pass a resolution in the assembly seeking to scrap the new law and move the apex court against it, saying it was contradictory to Constitutional ethos. Following Kerala's footsteps, the Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal assemblies also passed similar resolutions.

The state budget will be presented on February 7 and all eyes will be on Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on how he would help the cash-strapped state raise resources. The bill seeking to increase the number of wards in local bodies is expected to be tabled in the House on February 6.

The government decided to take the legislative route after the Governor raised certain objections to an ordinance on the same. The opposition had also objected to the government move, alleging it was "politically motivated" as the local body polls were round the corner.

Chennithala also wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday asking what wrong the two CPI(M) student activists-- Allan Shuhaib and Taha Fasal had done to be branded as Maoists and slapped with UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) in November last year. The Congress leader had also recently met the parents of the two youths at Kozhikode and promised all help to them.

Fazal, a journalism student and Alan Shuhaib, studying law, in their twenties, were arrested from Kozhikode on November 2 2019 on the suspicion of having Maoist links after some pamphlets were recovered from them. The 10-day assembly session will conclude on February 12.

PTI RRT LGK UD APR APR APR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Crowded Lagos to ban motorbikes from most of Nigerian metropolis

Nigerias business capital Lagos will ban commercial motorcycles from nearly the entire city, citing overcrowding and safety, authorities said on Monday, a move that could change the commute for thousands and threaten ride-hailing startups. ...

UPDATE 1-Sterling drops on Brexit trade deal concerns, BoE nerves

Britains pound slipped to a one-week low versus the dollar and weakened against the euro on Tuesday on concern about Britains future relationship with the European Union and ahead of a Bank of England meeting that could see an interest rate...

UPDATE 2-Ryanair warns of more job losses as 737 MAX delivery date slips

Ryanair has warned pilots it may have to cut more jobs and close bases because the delivery date for its first 10 Boeing 737 MAX jets has slipped into the autumn.The Irish airline had originally planned to fly 58 of the jets this summer but...

EU blacklists seven more people in Russian-annexed Crimea

The European Union added seven Russian-backed officials in Crimea to its sanctions blacklist on Tuesday for organizing local elections in the peninsula last year. The decision came after Cyprus came on board, as any EU move on sanctions req...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020