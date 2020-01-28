JK admin taking preventive steps amid coronavirus fears

The Jammu and Kashmir administration ordered officials on Tuesday to screen travellers arriving from abroad, including China and Nepal, at airports for the deadly novel coronavirus. The virus has killed more than 100 people in China after breaking out in the city of Wuhan and has been spreading rapidly to other countries. In other parts of India too, authorities are screening people at international airports for possible coronavirus infection and putting suspicious cases in quarantine.

The JK administration has also ordered officials to set up control rooms at state surveillance office in Srinagar and Jammu and keep in isolation people showing symptoms of coronavirus infection, such as cough, cold, and respiratory distress. It has issued an advisory to all district authorities to take measures to identify and check spread of the virus and make announcements at railway stations and airports, an official spokesman said.

Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo said an advisory would be issued to all deputy commissioners to step up preparedness to tackle suspected cases. The advisory would include measure to send rapid response teams, enhance surveillance, capacity for laboratory diagnosis, and earmarking isolation wards at government medical colleges in Jammu and Srinagar and Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences and in other districts.

He directed officials to maintain a sizable inventory of personal protection equipment and N-95 masks.

