Left Menu
Development News Edition

JK admin taking preventive steps amid coronavirus fears

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 20:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 20:14 IST
JK admin taking preventive steps amid coronavirus fears

The Jammu and Kashmir administration ordered officials on Tuesday to screen travellers arriving from abroad, including China and Nepal, at airports for the deadly novel coronavirus. The virus has killed more than 100 people in China after breaking out in the city of Wuhan and has been spreading rapidly to other countries. In other parts of India too, authorities are screening people at international airports for possible coronavirus infection and putting suspicious cases in quarantine.

The JK administration has also ordered officials to set up control rooms at state surveillance office in Srinagar and Jammu and keep in isolation people showing symptoms of coronavirus infection, such as cough, cold, and respiratory distress. It has issued an advisory to all district authorities to take measures to identify and check spread of the virus and make announcements at railway stations and airports, an official spokesman said.

Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo said an advisory would be issued to all deputy commissioners to step up preparedness to tackle suspected cases. The advisory would include measure to send rapid response teams, enhance surveillance, capacity for laboratory diagnosis, and earmarking isolation wards at government medical colleges in Jammu and Srinagar and Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences and in other districts.

He directed officials to maintain a sizable inventory of personal protection equipment and N-95 masks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Undertrial prisoner commits suicide in Tripura jail

A 32-year-old undertrial prisoner allegedly committed suicide at the Bishalgarh central jail in Tripuras Sipahijala district, police said on Wednesday. Assistant Inspector General of Police Law and order, Subrata Chakraborty said Sanjib Sa...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Muguruza marches into Australian Open semi-finals

Garbine Muguruza stormed back into the Grand Slam big time with an emphatic 7-5 6-3 win over Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to reach her first Australian Open semi-final on Wednesday.The twice Grand Slam champion will meet former finalist...

UN says committed to supporting Palestinians, Israelis resolve conflict as Trump unveils peace plan

UN chief Antonio Guterres said the global body remains committed to supporting Palestinians and Israelis to resolve the conflict on the basis of UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements, a day after US President Donald Tru...

After initial signs of coronavirus, Jaipur man tests negative

A man who was found with symptoms of coronavirus here has been tested negative for the virus infection on Wednesday. The test report of the patient, who is admitted at SMS hospital in Jaipur, is negative, a spokesperson of the health depart...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020