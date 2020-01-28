Mob ransacks police station in Manipur to protest custodial

A mob on Tuesday ransacked a police station in Manipur's Kangpoki district after a cadre of a militant outfit was found dead in the lock-up, officials said. A cadre of 'Kuki Revolutionary Army' (KRA) identified as Thangboi Lhouvum was arrested by Assam Rifles on January 25 and handed over to Kangpokpi police station, they said.

A mob stormed the Kangpoki police station and broke window panes, furniture and computers after hearing the news of the death of Lhouvum in the lock up, officials said. The mob also put up road blockade in NH-2 in the district to protest the death of KRA cadre in the lock-up.

The protesters demanded a proper investigation into the death of the KRA cadre in the police station lock-up, officials added. The KRA is the armed wing of the Kuki National Organisation which is engaged in Suspension of Operations (SoO) with both the state government and the Centre..

