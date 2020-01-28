Left Menu
High-altitude areas of HP receive fresh snowfall

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shimla
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 20:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 20:29 IST
High-altitude areas of HP receive fresh snowfall

High-altitude areas of Himachal Pradesh, including tourist destinations of Shimla, Kufri, Manali and Dalhousie, witnessed fresh snowfall on Tuesday, the meteorological (MeT) department. The maximum temperatures decreased by four to five notches as snowfall occurred in middle and high hills of the state, it said.

Shimla received 2 cm snowfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Tuesday,  Shimla MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh said. Mall Road and Jakhu in Shimla got six and eight cm snowfall, respectively, during the period, he added.

Kufri in Shimla district, Dalhousie in Chamba district and Manali in Kullu district received 15, 8 and 3 cm of snowfall. Kinnaur's Kalpa received 9 cm snowfall, Singh said. The lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Keylong at minus 9.2 degrees Celsius, whereas the highest temperature was in Una at 17.4 degrees Celsius, he said.

Kinnaur's Kalpa recorded a low of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Kufri at minus 1.9 degrees Celsius, and Manali and Dalhousie at minus 0.8 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Shimla was 1.9 degrees Celsius, he said.

Meanwhile, a number of persons, including passengers of three HRTC buses, who were stranded due to snow in Kufri on Monday night were taken to safe places by police, Shimla Superintendent of Police Omapati Jamwal said. He said about 250 vehicles got stranded due to slippery roads in Kufri and Chini Bangla on Monday evening.

Three HRTC buses carrying about 70 passengers, and three trucks were among the stranded vehicles, police said.

