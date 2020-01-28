Union Minister inaugurates Composite Regional Center

Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot has called upon the people to extend cooperation to the government in implementing schemes meant for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs). No scheme can be successfully implemented without the participation of the people, the Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment said at a function here on Monday.

He inaugurated the Composite Regional Center (CRC) for Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities here. "With peoples participation, developmental activities of the government are carried out with transparency, hence people should be part of those activities," he said.

The Lt Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Admiral D K Joshi (Retd), Member of Parliament, Kuldeep Rai Sharma were present in the function. Expressing gratitude to the A&N administration, particularly the Lt Governor for providing a building to run the Center and land for construction of CRC building, the minister said that all kinds of facilities (aids and appliances) will be made available for the divyangjan in the Center..

