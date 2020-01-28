Delhi: Woman, husband held for killing her paramour

A 34-year-old woman and her husband were arrested for allegedly killing a man with whom she was in a relationship in Rohini's Kanjhawala area, police said on Tuesday. On January 8, a person was found dead in Kanjhawala and after checking the missing persons register, he was identified as Amar Gaud, they said.

Gaud's father had lodged a missing complaint on January 7. He had said that his son was missing since 10 am on January 5, police said. Dunia Lal Mahto (38) and his wife, both residents of Madhubani district in Bihar, have been arrested, they said.

The postmortem report revealed the cause of death as asphyxia due to strangulation, police said. "During investigation, police got a tip-off and apprehended Mahto and his wife from Jaipur. The rope used to strangulate Gaud to death has been recovered," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) SD Mishra said.

Interrogation revealed that the woman knew Gaud for the past six months. Her husband got to know about their relationship and she decided to leave Gaud, police said. On the day of the incident, she called Gaud to her house and gave him sweets laced with sleeping pills. Later, she called her husband and they strangulated him to death, the DCP said.

After killing him, they took his body in a car and dumped it at a vacant plot at Kanjhawala, police said, adding that the vehicle has also been recovered. After disposing the body, they abandoned the car near Rohtak Road and took a bus to Jaipur, they said.

