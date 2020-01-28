Blood sample of China returned man sent for coronavirus test

Odisha government has sent the blood sample of a man who recently returned from China to New Delhi for coronavirus test, officials said on Tuesday. The man hailing from Puri district was working at a private company at a place about 600 km from Wuhan city in Hubei province, the epicentre of the disease.

He had returned Odisha on January 24/25 and on his own went to Capital Hospital on January 26 where his blood sample was collected. "In the hospital, all tests were conducted. We are waiting for the blood examination report," the man told reporters here.

The man, however, has not shown any symptoms of the coronavirus, the health official said, adding that he has been given cold and cough medicines. Meanwhile, Odishas Health and Family Welfare secretary NB Dhal said there was no reason to panic as the state has made all arrangement to deal with possible cases.

"No one so far in Odisha has shown any symptoms to the disease," he said. Dhal Tuesday had a meeting with the medical superintendents of all the 30 district headquarters hospitals.

Special instructions have been issued to some hotels in Jharsuguda town where some Chinese national work in private industries, an official said. The state government has open special wards in five major hospitals in different locations for the treatment of coronavirus case. SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack has opened a special ward with 48 beds with 8 ICU beds for possible cases, said the hospitals emergency officer B N Maharana.

Apart from SCBMCH in Cuttack, special wards have also been opened MKCG, Berhampur, VIMSAR, Burla, Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar, Rourkela Government Hospital and Jharsuguda District Headquarters Hospital and also in Paradip Port Hospital..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.