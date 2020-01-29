Left Menu
Indian student from Wuhan in Ujjain hospital isolation ward for possible coronavirus infection

A medical student who recently returned to India from Wuhan in China was on Tuesday admitted to a hospital in Ujjain where he has been kept in an isolation ward to test for possible infection of coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 08:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 08:41 IST
District Magistrate Shashank Mishra speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. . Image Credit: ANI

A medical student who recently returned to India from Wuhan in China was on Tuesday admitted to a hospital in Ujjain where he has been kept in an isolation ward to test for possible infection of coronavirus. District Magistrate Shashank Mishra said, "The patient returned from China some time ago. He is kept in isolation and his blood samples have been sent to Pune for tests".

The student, who was residing in China's Hubei province of Wuhan, reported to be the origin of the dreaded novel Coronavirus, arrived in Ujjain on January 13. In a recent development, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday approved an Air India flight to Wuhan for the evacuation of Indian citizens from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city.

As a preventive measure against the outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has been conducting thermal health screening of passengers, arriving from China including Hong Kong, in seven airports in India. These airports include -- Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata respectively. All the seven identified airports have virus screening and prevention signage displayed boldly at the strategic locations.

This is being done as a preventive measure against the outbreak of deadly novel coronavirus Disease (nCoV) outbreak in Wuhan in (ANI)

