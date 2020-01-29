Ghaziabad girls get administrative exposure through day-long initiative

As part of the "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" initiative, the district administration here has attached as many as 10 girl school students with the officials for a day so as to give them a glimpse into the functioning of the administration and enrich their experience. These girl students from Government Inter College (GIC) were attached to various officials like IAS, IPS, judges, doctors, and engineers, etc on Tuesday.

They were provided with an opportunity to have a close look at the functioning of the administrative apparatus of various departments. "Under the 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' scheme, 10 students from GIC are attached to the district officials. They were attached according to their preference and choices. 2-3 students were attached with IAS, 2 students with IPS, few with Judges, doctors, and engineers, etc," said a district official.

"This will give them a glimpse into what can be done in life. It's a good opportunity for them to learn and help navigate their path for future," said the official. "I want to be a doctor and hence I am attached to a doctor here. It is a very good initiative as it boosts our morale and inspire us to achieve our goal," said Aakansha Chauhan.

The girl students also appreciated the gesture and said that a closer look into professional life, further inspired them to work towards their goals. "I am attached with an IAS official. I want to be an IAS officer and this gives me an opportunity to have a close look into the life of an officer and how he functions," said Kashish Sharma. (ANI)

