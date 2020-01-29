Death toll in Tuesday's bus-auto rickshaw accident in

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...
If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors such as thermography, microphone array, obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....
Students in Singapore have been hurriedly clearing out dormitory rooms to be used as quarantine facilities for their peers as the city-state ramps up precautionary measures against the fast-spreading coronavirus.The city-state said this wee...
Nearly three weeks after the brouhaha that signaled the Battle of Alberta is working back to its nasty heyday, Zack Kassian and the Edmonton Oilers have their chance to exact a pound of flesh when the Calgary Flames come calling on Wednesda...
The death toll from last months volcanic eruption on New Zealands White Island rose to 21 after another person died in hospital from injuries, police confirmed on Thursday. The name of the deceased will be released after family members have...
JSW Infrastructure on Wednesday said it has signed a concession agreement with New Mangalore Port Trust NMPT to develop and operate its first container terminal project at the port for 30 years. The infrastructure company, part of the USD ...