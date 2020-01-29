Left Menu
Development News Edition

AMU VC appeals to students to attend classes from Jan 30, appear in exams

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor has appealed to all to maintain peace on the campus and requested students to appear in the examinations and attend classes from January 30.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 15:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 15:21 IST
AMU VC appeals to students to attend classes from Jan 30, appear in exams
AMU Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor has appealed to all to maintain peace on the campus and requested students to appear in the examinations and attend classes from January 30. "Already 18 days have gone without any academic activity," said Mansoor in a statement.

"The recent protests against CAA were peacefully conducted between Dec 11 and Dec 14 last year. On December 15, unfortunate incidents occurred. I have already expressed regrets for the injuries suffered by the students and the inconvenience caused to the students to vacate hostels on short notice due to the preponement of winter vacations," adds the statement. "The incidents of 15 Dec are being investigated by the NHRC. The University has also constituted a fact-finding committee," said the VC.

Some persons blatantly disturbed the Republic Day function on January 26, which is a serious offence as the RD is a national festival and above politics," further reads the statement. "We have already constituted two committees to look into the matter of FIR, compensation to injured students, the release of confiscated vehicles and the university administration will provide all help to the innocent persons," said Mansoor.

"We have rescheduled the leftover examination from Jan 27 but some misguided persons including some outsiders are not allowing examinations to be held and are locking the examination centre, departments and physically preventing students to appear in the examination," says the statement further. The Vice-Chancellor has also held a meeting with the District Magistrate and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in the wake of the emerging situation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Palestinian President Abbas to speak in U.N. Security Council on U.S. peace plan -envoy

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak in the United Nations Security Council in the next two weeks about the U.S. Middle East peace plan, Palestinian U.N. envoy Riyad Mansour said on Wednesday.Mansour said he hoped the Security Cou...

U.N. says offices in Geneva, Vienna targeted by 'well-resourced' cyberattack last year

The United Nations said on Wednesday that its offices in Geneva and Vienna were targeted by an apparently well-resourced cyber attack in the middle of last year that exposed lists of user accounts, but that the damage had been contained. Ge...

US Senate begins another session of Trump impeachment trial

US Senate on Wednesday local time began another session of impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. The new session kicked off after both sides wrapped up their opening arguments on Tuesday. Now there will be 16 hours for the senators t...

Dr Kafeel Khan arrested by UP STF in Mumbai for 'inflammatory' remarks in AMU

Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Wednesday arrested Dr Kafeel Khan from Mumbai for making inflammatory statements at the Aligarh Muslim University during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 12 last year. An FIR wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020