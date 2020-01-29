Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid coronavirus scare, Indian govt advises people to avoid non-essential travel to China

Amid the rising deadly coronavirus scare, the Government of India has issued a travel advisory asking people to refrain from traveling to China.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 16:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 16:29 IST
Amid coronavirus scare, Indian govt advises people to avoid non-essential travel to China
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the rising deadly coronavirus scare, the Government of India has issued a travel advisory asking people to refrain from traveling to China. "In the view of a spurt in Novel Corona Virus Disease (nCoV) cases being reported from China and travel-related cases appearing in many countries, the travelers to China are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to China," an advisory issued by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said on Wednesday.

It said that people traveling to China must monitor their health closely. As a precautionary measure, the thermal screening facilities have been extended to 21 airports now including Gaya, Guwahati, Vizag, Varanasi and Goa.

The steps are being taken as a preventive measure against the outbreak of the deadly Novel Corona Virus Disease (nCoV) outbreak in the city of Wuhan in China's Hubei province where nearly 4,500 cases have been reported and the virus has claimed over 100 live till date. The Wuhan coronavirus is a new strain of coronavirus that has not been identified before. The exact source of infection of 2019 nCoV is not known yet.

Coronavirus is a large family of viruses that cause respiratory illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). The symptoms reported in patients with nCoV include acute onset of fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The infection results in severe complications and even death.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are confirmed cases of 2019 nCoV in India so far. Suspected cases are being monitored and identified through disease surveillance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Suspected Islamist militants kill at least 30 in Congo

Suspected Islamist militants killed at least 30 people overnight in attacks on villages in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, local officials and civil society leaders said on Wednesday.Four villages were raided by the Allied Dem...

Palestinian President Abbas to speak in U.N. Security Council on U.S. peace plan -envoy

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak in the United Nations Security Council in the next two weeks about the U.S. Middle East peace plan, Palestinian U.N. envoy Riyad Mansour said on Wednesday.Mansour said he hoped the Security Cou...

U.N. says offices in Geneva, Vienna targeted by 'well-resourced' cyberattack last year

The United Nations said on Wednesday that its offices in Geneva and Vienna were targeted by an apparently well-resourced cyber attack in the middle of last year that exposed lists of user accounts, but that the damage had been contained. Ge...

US Senate begins another session of Trump impeachment trial

US Senate on Wednesday local time began another session of impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. The new session kicked off after both sides wrapped up their opening arguments on Tuesday. Now there will be 16 hours for the senators t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020