Bail for riot convicts: DLSA mulling how to implement order of

  • PTI
  • Indore
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 17:55 IST
  • Created: 29-01-2020 17:55 IST
The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) here has started discussions as to how to implement the Supreme Court's order asking six convicts in a Gujarat riot case to live here and do community service. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde on Tuesday granted bail to 15 convicts in the 2002 Ode riot case, but directed that they shall not live in Gujarat.

The bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, split the 15 convicts into two groups, one to be sent to Indore and the other to Jabalpur. "They will have to do community services six hours per week as a condition of the bail," the bench said, adding they will have to submit a certificate to the DLSA about the social service they would perform.

Indore District Legal Aid Officer Subhash Chaudhary told PTI on Wednesday that they would follow the guidelines of the State Legal Services Authority. "I came to know through newspapers that some convicts of Gujarat riots are going to stay in Indore as per the bail conditions," he said.

The DLSA had started deliberations to prepare a blueprint for implementing the order, he said. The 15 men are serving life term in connection with the massacre at Ode town in Anand district in which 23 Muslims were burnt alive. They have been in jail since their conviction in 2012 and were granted bail as their appeal against the high court verdict is pending in the top court.

According to the court order, six of them will be staying in Indore and doing community service. The Supreme Court also asked the legal services authorities in Indore and Jabalpur to help the convicts get employment.

Meanwhile, senior advocate Pankaj Wadhwani welcomed the apex court's order. "The Supreme Court has set an example of reformative justice," he said.

"This is based on the principle `kill the sin, not the sinner'. It will give the convicts an opportunity to reform themselves through introspection. They will also stay away from prison environment and join the mainstream of society," he added..

