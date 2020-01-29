Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Centre urged to provide kits to conduct tests in Hyderabad

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 18:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 17:58 IST
Coronavirus: Centre urged to provide kits to conduct tests in Hyderabad
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Telangana government has urged the Centre to provide requisite medical kits for conducting tests for coronavirus in Hyderabad itself in case its severity increases and there is a possibility of it spreading to the state also. The samples are presently being sent to the National Institute of Virology at Pune.

The state government is taking all precautionary measures, state Health Minister E Rajender said on Wednesday. "We urge the Centre, in case the severity (of the virus) increases and if there is a possibility of it spreading in our region also, that we can conduct the tests (for determination of virus) here itself..instead of sending it to Pune if you can provide the concerned kits to us," he told reporters here.

He said the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) and two government hospitals in the city are equipped with the latest lab facilities and felt that it would be possible to conduct the tests for nCov determination. Diagnostic tests for swine flu and other viruses are already being conducted in the city, he said.

There has been no positive case of nCov so far in the country, according to him. Passengers are being screened at the international airport in Hyderabad as part of precautionary measures, he said.

Isolated special wards have been set up in three government hospitals in the city, the minister said, adding 100 beds have been readied in the three hospitals and the number of beds can be increased further. The government is also looking at ways to help students from the state, who are said to be pursuing medicine in China, in coordination with the Centre, he said.

According to official sources, two samples have tested negative so far, while results are awaited for three samples. Sources said on Monday three people, who had traveled to China but did not have nCov symptoms, were under medical authorities' observation.

The three had approached authorities in view of the spread of the virus in China and were admitted to the state-run Institute of Tropical Diseases (Fever hospital) in the city. However, two of them have since been discharged after being advised to stay put at home, they had said.

The sources also said two samples sent earlier had tested negative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Canada to evacuate citizens from flu-hit China region warns against travel

Canada will evacuate about 160 of its citizens from the Chinese region that is the epicenter for the new coronavirus, and the government is urging others to avoid non-essential travel to China, a top official said on Wednesday.We have 160 C...

Brazilian makes power from a penny worth of paper, graphite paint

A Brazilian researcher has discovered a way to generate enough energy to power a small Christmas tree using about a penny worth of paper and graphite paint, opening a new possibility for cheap, sustainable electricity for poorer communities...

UPDATE 6-Billie Eilish sweeps Grammy Awards with top 4 prizes

Teen sensation Billie Eilish swept the Grammy Awards on Sunday, winning all four top prizes - album, song, record of the year and best new artist - in a rare feat at the music industrys highest honors.Eilish, an 18-year-old newcomer with a ...

WRAPUP 16-WHO to reconsider declaring global emergency as China virus evacuations begin

Foreign governments flew their citizens out of the epicenter of Chinas coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday, as the number of deaths jumped to 133 and the World Health Organization voiced grave concern about person-to-person spread in three ot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020