Saraswati Puja celebrated across Bengal

Saraswati Puja was celebrated with great fervour all over West Bengal on the day of Vasant Panchami on Wednesday. While a large number of Bengali household perform Saraswati Puja at home, the rituals are also held at educational institutions, libraries and clubs across the state.

Worshippers offered 'Pushpanjali' (floral offering) to the Goddess of Learning amid chanting of hymns. After completion of the rituals, boys and girls fanned out of their homes after having 'prasad' and 'khichdi bhog', a must on Saraswati Puja day, for sessions of eating out with friends, siblings or relatives or just for a simple get together.

Men and women from other communities and other states residing in Bengal also take part in the festivities along with their Bengali friends with equal gusto. Girls, many of them wearing a saree for the first time, and boys in colourful attires - mainly bright yellow - went to their schools and colleges and even passouts made it a point to visit their alma mater on the occasion.

Though western attire is in vogue among the new generation, on this day they prefer to dress in traditional clothes like sarees, kurta-pyjamas and even dhoti. Also known as the Bengalis' Valentine's Day, teenagers are seen making a beeline for parks, multiplexes and restaurants, with many going on their first date on the occasion.

More rain was forecast by the Met department in some districts of the state on Thursday, as overcast sky brought up night temperature by two to four notches across West Bengal. Light to moderate rain occurred in many parts of south Bengal and some areas of north Bengal on Wednesday morning, while more rain was forecast by the Met department in some districts of the state on Thursday..

