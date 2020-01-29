Bandh: Shops remain closed in Muslim-dominated areas of Mumbai

Shops and offices remained closed in Muslim-dominated areas of the city on Wednesday during the 'Bharat Bandh' against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register for Citizens (NRC). Shops and offices remained closed in Muslim areas in Dongri, Byculla, Nagpada, Mahim, Bandra-Behrampada, Kurla Pipe Road, Kasaiwada, Andheri, Jogeshwari, Malad-Malwani and Vikhroli, the police said.

The call for shut-down also received good response in Mumbra in neighbouring Thane district and Taloja, Vashi and Panvel in Navi Mumbai. "We had decided to keep shops and other establishments shut to protest against the CAA and NRC," Shabana Chowdhary, who owns a boutique in Kurla Pipe Road area, said.

Nagpada resident Salim Qureshi said that Muslims were "living in fear" ever since the CAA was passed by Parliament. The Act grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who fled their home countries due to religious persecution..

