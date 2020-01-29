Maha: Two killed, seven injured as car rams into police van

A father-son duo was killed and seven others, including children, were injured after their car rammed into a stationary police patrolling van in the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred at Ramabai Nagar near Eastern Express Highway in the early hours of Tuesday, when the victim Sachin Vishnu Damale (38) rammed his car into a stationary police patrolling van belonging to Pantnagar police station, an official said.

While Vishnu Baban Damale (62) died on the spot, Sachin succumbed to his injuries at civic-run Sion Hospital, he said, adding that seven injured family members were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital. "The Antop Hill residents were returning to Mumbai from Nashik after attending a wedding. The deceased was driving his car in a rash and negligent manner and none of our police officials were injured in the accident," senior inspector Suhas Kamble of Pantnagar police station said.

An offence has been registered against the deceased under sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act, he added. ZA ARU ARU.

