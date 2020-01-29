Lukewarm response to 'Bharat Bandh' call against CAA, NRC in UP

The 'Bharat Bandh' called by several organizations, including the Bahujan Mukti Morcha, the Bhim Army and the Purvanchal Sena, to protest against the new citizenship law and the NRC on Wednesday witnessed a lukewarm response in the Uttar Pradesh capital. In Muslim-dominated old city, traders downed shutters over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). But there was no impact of the shutdown call in other areas like Hazratganj and Gomti Nagar.

Police said no untoward incident was reported anywhere in the city. In Deoria, former Rajya Sabha MP Aas Mohammad and his wife were detained by police near the Salempur area when they were heading towards Subhash Chowk to register their protest against the CAA and the NRC.

When information about the detention of Mohammad and his wife spread, locals rushed to the Kotwali police station demanding their release. "Me and my wife had decided that we will hold a peaceful protest but police detained us," Mohammad said.

When contacted, Superintendent of Police, Deoria, Sripati Mishra said, "The former MP and his wife were taken to Kotwali police station as there was possibility that the protest will affect law and order negatively." Pamphlets were distributed Tuesday evening in Muslim-dominated areas asking people to observe shutdown in protest against the amended citizenship law and the NRC.

In Gorakhpur, the response to the bandh call was seen in a few areas.

