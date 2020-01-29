Coast Guard commissions new interceptor boat Mangaluru, Jan 29 (PTI): The Indian Coast Guard commissioned its new interceptor boat C-448 at the New Mangalore Port here on Wednesday. The boat was commissioned by state Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar in the presence of Commander, Coast Guard region (west) inspector general A P Badola and No. 3 Coast Guard district commander (Karnataka) DIG S S Dasila.

NMPT chairman A V Ramana, Dakshina Kannada district deputy commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh and Mangaluru municipal corporation commissioner K Ajith Hegde were among those present on the occasion, a Coast Guard release here said. C-448 is a high speed interceptor boat (IB) built by L&T Shipyard.

The vessel joining the Coast Guard fleet at New Mangalore will be deployed extensively for patrolling and rescue operations and other duties enshrined in the Coast Guard charter to safeguard the maritime interest of India. The 27.80 metre vessel has a displacement of106 tonnes.

This water jet-propelled vessel has an endurance of 500 nautical miles at20 knots and is capable of doing speeds of upto 45 knots. The IB is fitted with the latest state-of-the-art navigation and communication equipment designed for high speed interception, close coast patrol, low intensity maritime operations, search and rescue and maritime surveillance.

The IB is capable of operating in shallow waters and deep seas. The quick reaction capability, coupled with modern equipment and system, provides it the capability to respond to any maritime situation.

The C-448 has a crew of 12 personnel and is commanded by assistant commandant Apoorva Sharma. The IB will be based at New Mangalore under the administrative and operational control of the commander, Coast Guard region (west), the release said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.