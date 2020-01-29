Bandh: Clash, police firing in Dhule, train traffic disrupted

A `Bharat bandh' called by some organisations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and proposed NRC saw a clash between two groups in Maharashtra's Dhule on Wednesday, besides incidents of stone-pelting in a few districts and a train blockade in Mumbai. There were no reports of anyone getting injured during the sporadic violence.

In north Maharashtra's Dhule district, two groups clashed during a rally against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The incident took place on Hundred Feet Road in Chalisgaon Road police station limits during the rally where a large number of Muslims were present.

A group from the Hindu community gathered at the spot and started shouting slogans in support of the CAA and NRC, which was followed by a clash and stone-pelting from both sides, a police officer said. To disperse the mob, police fired four rounds in the air and lobbed six teargas shells and brought the situation under control, he said.

There were `Rail Roko' (blockade on railway tracks) at Balapur in Akola district and incidents of stone-pelting in Washim and Yavatmal districts, the police said. At Yavatmal, police used baton-charge to disperse the mob after two groups clashed.

In Aurangabad district, a civic-run bus was pelted with stones at Harsul while a state transport bus was attacked near Himayatbag. In Palghar near Mumbai, protesters tried to block the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway near Vasai.

In Thane district, impact of the shut-down call was felt mainly in Bhiwandi, Mumbra and Ulhasnagar. Multiple organisations, including Bahujan Kranti Morcha, had called for Bharat Bandh in protest against the recently passed CAA and the proposed NRC.

In Mumbai, the country's financial capital, at least 47 protesters were arrested during a Rail Roko at suburban Kanjurmarg railway station. At least 100 protesters gathered on the tracks around 8 in the morning, affecting suburban services of the Central Railway briefly, the Government Railway Police said.

Shops and offices remained closed in Muslim-dominated areas in Dongri, Byculla, Nagpada, Mahim, Bandra-Behrampada, Kurla Pipe Road, Kasaiwada, Andheri, Jogeshwari, Malad-Malwani and Vikhroli in Mumbai city, the police said. The Bandh call failed to evoke much response in Pune city, barring few areas in the city where shops remained shut.

At least 315 persons were detained for holding protests in areas such as Sarasbaug, Swargate, Golibar Maidan, Chandan Nagar, Yerwada, Kondhwa, Wanwadi, Deccan and Khadak. Public transport remained unaffected and schools and colleges remained open. In Pune Camp, Kondhwa and Bhavani Peth, some shops and commercial establishments downed their shutters.

In Pune district, the bandh received good response in Baramati, Indapur and Daund tehsils as shops, markets and commercial establishments remained closed. "There was no report of any untoward incident," said Sandip Patil, Superintendent of Police, Pune rural. In Solapur in western Maharashtra, the Bandh received a lukewarm response with shops remaining shut only in few areas of the city.

At Walsang in Solapur district, a group of protesters tried to disrupt a weekly vegetable market, but relented after local traders and police informed them that veggies come for sale from far-off places. In Miraj town in Sangli district, an auto-rickshaw was vandalised after its driver refused to take part in the bandh.

"We have detained two persons," a local police officer said. The Bandh call received no response in Kolhapur and Satara districts..

