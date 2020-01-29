Police arrest 2 for tying man to tree, woman to pole in Rajasthan

In a video that has gone viral, a man and a woman were seen tied separately to a tree and a poll by the locals here. The incident is said to be of Tuesday. It is said that they were in love with each other.

"We received a video of the incident via WhatsApp. We were informed that a man was held hostage here following which we sent a police team to the location. After reaching there, no man was found," said Gajvir Singh, Station In-Charge, Bugda. "Later, we asked the people about the video. They told us that the incident took place in the morning due to some misunderstanding. Later, the matter was resolved and the man was set free. We have arrested two people in this connection," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.