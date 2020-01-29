Cong seeks action against youths who 'threatened to behead'

Days after some youths allegedly threatened to 'behead' local MLA and former Karnataka minister U T Khader during a pro-CAA rally here, the Dakshina Kannada district unit of the Congress on Wednesday urged the police to register a case against the culprits. A video of the incident that went viral on social media showed the youths raising slogans that they will "cut off his limbs and chop off his head if necessary" during the rally organised by the BJP in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act on Monday.

Addressing reporters here, District Congress Committee president Harish Kumar demanded that the police register a case on their own against the youths. He said if prompt action was not taken against the youths seen in the video, the Congress will launch an agitation before the office of the Commissioner of Police.

When asked by reporters about the video, Khader had on Tuesday brushed aside the threat, saying he had not taken it seriously. The MLA had also said he did not file a complaint with police as he had concern for the families of the youths..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.