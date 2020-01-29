Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab Cong MPs urge Captain to request PM not to consider any recommendations of APC

Punjab Congress MPs on Wednesday urged Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to approach Prime Minister and urge him not to consider any recommendation of Agriculture Price Commission (APC).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 22:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 22:04 IST
Punjab Cong MPs urge Captain to request PM not to consider any recommendations of APC
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Congress MPs on Wednesday urged Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to approach Prime Minister and urge him not to consider any recommendation of Agriculture Price Commission (APC). At a meeting convened by the Chief Minister to discuss budget proposals for the next fiscal, Members of both the Houses of Parliament decided that the Chief Minister should press upon the Prime Minister the dangers of accepting the APC's recommendation.

Any change in MSP procurement policy will adversely impact Punjab's economy, they felt, expressing the fear that the Centre would limit procurement as the first step towards putting an end to MSP purchase. Briefing the MPs on the status of the SYL case, the Chief Minister asked the MPs to push for the amendment to the provision of Section 12 of the Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill 2019, to protect Punjab's water resources.

During the discussion on MSP and procurement, the meeting referred to a note by the Punjab Ministry of Distribution relating to Evacuation of Central Pool Food Grains from the Food and Public Consumer Affairs to underline the problems currently faced by the state in terms of tardy and slow procurement of wheat and rice by central agencies. A presentation by the Department showed that 140 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of wheat and 95 LMT of rice belonging to the Central pool are currently stored in the state of LMT of wheat is lying in the open/CAP, including 16 wheat purchased under relaxed specifications (URS) during Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2019-20 and 10 LMT wheat procured in RMS 2018-19.

Among the other key issues of Punjab's interest pending with their Centre, that came up for discussion during the meeting, were Punjab's demand for compensation of Rs 100 per quintal to farmers for zero burning of paddy residue, reduction of tax rate for dairy cooperatives, and exemption of dairy products from Free Trade negotiations. The meeting also decided to pursue with the Centre, and in Parliament, Punjab's pending demand for exemption to Textile Sector in the Border and AspirationalDistricts under Section 80(1)(b) of Income Tax Act, 1961.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Sunil Jakhar said all the MPs should take up in Parliament the issue of the delayed SGPC elections, to break the stranglehold of the Akalis on the religious body. The tenure of the current SGPC had ended in 2016. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 5-Fed keeps interest rates steady, offers no new balance sheet guidance

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday at its first policy meeting of the year, with the head of the U.S. central bank pointing to continued moderate economic growth and a strong job market, and giving no sign of any im...

Five people in France confirmed to have coronavirus

Paris, Jan 30 AFP The daughter of a Chinese tourist who is seriously ill in a Paris hospital has become the fifth person in France to be confirmed with the coronavirus, officials have said. Her 80-year-old father was the fourth confirmed ca...

'Finally free!': Asia Bibi on Pakistan prison, life in exile

Paris, Jan 30 AFP Recounting the hellish conditions of eight years spent on death row on blasphemy charges but also the pain of exile, Pakistani Christian Asia Bibi has broken her silence to give her first personal insight into an ordeal th...

UPDATE 3-Fire erupts on Panama-flagged oil tanker off UAE coast

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates are trying to extinguish a fire on a Panama-flagged oil tanker off the coast of the emirate of Sharjah, the Federal Transport Authority said on Wednesday.The tanker, which the FTA said was not carryin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020