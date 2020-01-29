Left Menu
Development News Edition

No letter yet from Centre on NIA probe in Elgar case: Minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 23:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 23:09 IST
No letter yet from Centre on NIA probe in Elgar case: Minister

The Maharashtra government has sought advice of the Advocate General (AG) on steps to be taken if it receives any letter from the Centre on transfer of the Elgar Parishad case to the NIA, said Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday. Deshmukh reiterated the Centre should have had taken the state into confidence before taking the step.

The minister, however, said neither he nor Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray have received the Centre's letter in this connection. "We met the AG today. We told him we have heard about (the case being transferred to the NIA), but have not received the letter.

"We sought his advice on what should be the state's position if the Centre hands over the probe to the NIA," Deshmukh told reporters here. The AG, the state's top law officer, has asked the government to share copy of the letter with him once it is received, the NCP minister said.

He said the Centre may have handed over the probe to the NIA as it was feared the actual instigators of the violence (at Koregaon-Bhima in Pune) "who were excluded by the previous BJP-led state government" would have been exposed had the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government inquired the episode. Asked about an activist, Sanjay Lakhe, seeking former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to be summoned before the judicial commission probing the Koregaon-Bhima case as a witness, Deshmukh said the panel "can call anyone".

Last week, the Centre asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the probe into the Elgar case which has been probed by the Pune Police for suspected naxal links. Earlier this week, an NIA team visited Pune to start the process of taking over the case, in which some human rights activists and intellectuals have been arrested for alleged Maoists links.

Police are investigating whether provocative speeches were made at the Elgar Parishad conclave, held on December 31, 2017, which allegedly led to caste violence around Koregaon- Bhima village in Pune district the next day. The police have alleged the conclave was organised by people having links with Naxals.

A judicial commission is separately probing circumstances under which violence took place in Koregaon- Bhima..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 5-Fed keeps interest rates steady, offers no new balance sheet guidance

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday at its first policy meeting of the year, with the head of the U.S. central bank pointing to continued moderate economic growth and a strong job market, and giving no sign of any im...

Five people in France confirmed to have coronavirus

Paris, Jan 30 AFP The daughter of a Chinese tourist who is seriously ill in a Paris hospital has become the fifth person in France to be confirmed with the coronavirus, officials have said. Her 80-year-old father was the fourth confirmed ca...

'Finally free!': Asia Bibi on Pakistan prison, life in exile

Paris, Jan 30 AFP Recounting the hellish conditions of eight years spent on death row on blasphemy charges but also the pain of exile, Pakistani Christian Asia Bibi has broken her silence to give her first personal insight into an ordeal th...

UPDATE 3-Fire erupts on Panama-flagged oil tanker off UAE coast

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates are trying to extinguish a fire on a Panama-flagged oil tanker off the coast of the emirate of Sharjah, the Federal Transport Authority said on Wednesday.The tanker, which the FTA said was not carryin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020