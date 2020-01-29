Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia supported FATF grey listing of Pak based on its performance on tackling terrorism: Envoy

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 23:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 23:23 IST
Australia supported FATF grey listing of Pak based on its performance on tackling terrorism: Envoy

Australia supported the grey-listing of Pakistan by the FATF and will make a fresh assessment as to whether it should be put on the 'Black List', outgoing Australian envoy Harinder Sidhu said on Wednesday. Pakistan was placed on the 'Grey List' in June 2018 by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an inter-governmental body established in 1989 to combat money laundering, terror financing and other related threats to the integrity of the international financial system.

During an interaction with a select group of journalists, the envoy said that "from Australia's perspective, when we say as part of our Indo-Pacific strategy we want to work with strong democracies in the region, one of India's great strengths is its pluralistic democratic tradition". "We welcome that in India, we look to work with India as a partner in the region building on those traditions," she said.

When asked about the Kashmir issue and the prevailing situation in India in the wake of anti-CAA protests, Sidhu said it is "never appropriate for an envoy from another country to comment on the internal dynamics of any country". On if she was asked to join the recent visit by envoys to Kashmir, Sidhu said she does not wish to comment on it.

Speaking about the FATF, the outgoing envoy asserted that "a very technical approach" was taken by it to place Pakistan on the 'Grey List'. "We have continued to support the grey listing because our assessment on a technical basis has been that it has not met the requirements.

"Our approach to the FATF has been to take a very technical approach, that is, in fact, the most objective way to assess to what we are trying to get to: we really want to have a good outcome, which means Pakistan complying with the requirements that are imposed on it," Sidhu said. "…We have taken a technical approach, we assess Pakistan's progress in objective terms against where it has got to thus far," she said.

The FATF currently has 35 members and two regional organisations -- the European Commission and the Gulf Cooperation Council. India is a member of the FATF consultations and its Asia Pacific Group. Amid speculation that Pakistan will be put on the 'Black List' by the FATF, Sidhu said that "we will make the assessment when there is enough evidence to do that, no one can predict what the upcoming assessment can be".

Urging India to come back to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), she said from Australia's perspective "the door is wide open for India to return to the RCEP". "That remains our position and in fact, it remains our hope that India would think about returning to the RCEP. We believe there is scope for India to negotiate on those issues that it is concerned about.

"It will be good for India and for the region if India joins the RCEP because it would deepen economic relations and political relations with India and reduce risks of India being excluded in economic cooperations," she said. Talking about her tenure in India, Sidhu said the signature achievement of her time here has been the "incredible growth in the breath and depth" of the Australia-India relationship.

"We are in a very different place than we were in 2016 even though at that time there was a upward trajectory so what has changed since then I think we have seen an uptick in the pace of the bilateral ties, particularly when we look at the defence and strategic relationship," she said. "It is very clear that the leading part of the bilateral relationship is the defence and strategic story. The pace of bilateral engagement at the ministerial level has grown dramatically as well. We have seen many many engagements in both the directions," Sidhi said.

On Indian energy giant Adani's coal mine project, she said work has begun. The massive coal mine in Queensland state has been a controversial topic, with the project expected to produce 2.3 billion tonnes of low-quality coal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Finally free!': Asia Bibi on Pakistan prison, life in exile

Recounting the hellish conditions of eight years spent on death row on blasphemy charges but also the pain of exile, Pakistani Christian Asia Bibi has broken her silence to give her first personal insight into an ordeal that caused internat...

WRAPUP 5-Fed keeps interest rates steady, offers no new balance sheet guidance

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday at its first policy meeting of the year, with the head of the U.S. central bank pointing to continued moderate economic growth and a strong job market, and giving no sign of any im...

Five people in France confirmed to have coronavirus

Paris, Jan 30 AFP The daughter of a Chinese tourist who is seriously ill in a Paris hospital has become the fifth person in France to be confirmed with the coronavirus, officials have said. Her 80-year-old father was the fourth confirmed ca...

UPDATE 3-Fire erupts on Panama-flagged oil tanker off UAE coast

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates are trying to extinguish a fire on a Panama-flagged oil tanker off the coast of the emirate of Sharjah, the Federal Transport Authority said on Wednesday.The tanker, which the FTA said was not carryin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020