NIA files fresh FIR in Bhima-Koregaon violence, seeks transfer of records

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which recently took over the probe in the Bhima-Koregaon violence, has registered a fresh FIR and sought the transfer of all the record and proceedings in the matter. The NIA on Wednesday submitted an application in the Pune sessions court seeking transfer of all the record and proceedings to special NIA court in Bombay.

The agency also informed that a fresh FIR was registered in the matter on January 27, 2020. On January 25, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the central government has handed over the investigation of the Bhima-Koregaon case to the NIA without the state government's permission.

Violence had erupted during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle on January 1, 2018. One person lost his life while several others were injured in the incident. Police had filed 58 cases against 162 people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

