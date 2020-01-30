Left Menu
One positive case of Novel Coronavirus reported in patient in Kerala: Health Ministry

  • Updated: 30-01-2020 13:57 IST
  • Created: 30-01-2020 13:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A positive case of Novel Coronavirus has been reported in Kerala, the Health Ministry said Thursday. The patient is a student at Wuhan University.

The patient tested positive for Novel Coronavirus and is in isolation in the hospital, the ministry said. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

