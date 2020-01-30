One positive case of Novel Coronavirus reported in patient in Kerala: Health Ministry

A positive case of Novel Coronavirus has been reported in Kerala, the Health Ministry said Thursday. The patient is a student at Wuhan University.

The patient tested positive for Novel Coronavirus and is in isolation in the hospital, the ministry said. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored, it said.

