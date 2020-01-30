SC allows mining companies to transport extracted minerals in Goa

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the mining firms to transport minerals that have already been extracted in the mines in Goa provided that they have paid the royalty to the authorities and have valid permission. A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said that the mine leaseholders can transport the minerals within a period of six months.

In October 2012, the apex court had suspended all iron ore mining and transportation in the state, following a report submitted by Justice MB Shah Commission, which found that millions of tonnes of iron ore were mined illegally. The report stated that illegal mining was being carried out in conspiracy with the state government including then Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, who pegged the losses to the state at about Rs 35,000 crore.

In 2015, the state government renewed 88 mining leases, all owned by the very same holders, who were accused of illegal mining. However, the Supreme Court in 2018 set aside the renewed leases. (ANI)

