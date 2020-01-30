Man brandishes gun at Jamia students, detained

An armed man was detained on Thursday after he brandished a pistol at Jamia Millia Islamia students demonstrating against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Thursday, police said. The man, who is yet to be identified, was overpowered by protesters. A student appeared to have been injured in the incident, which led to panic in the Jamia area.

There was heavy police presence and several media crews in place when the incident took place. The students were heading from Jamia to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat.

