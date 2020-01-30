Fire breaks out at chair manufacturing facility in Delhi's Rohini
A fire broke out in a plastic chair manufacturing factory located in Delhi's Rohini area on Thursday afternoon.
Twelve fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. No injuries from the blaze have been reported so far.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
