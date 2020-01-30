Left Menu
Coronavirus: 43 China returnees screened, no positive case

  • Ahmedabad
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 16:42 IST
The preliminary health screening of 43 persons, who arrived in Gujarat from China over the last few days, did not show any symptoms of novel coronavirus infection, officials said on Thursday. No case of coronavirus has been found in the state so far, they said.

"None of the 43 persons, who arrived in Gujarat from China in the last few days, were found with symptoms of coronavirus. Our teams are in constant touch with them. As a precautionary measure, we have asked them to remain indoors. So far, no positive case have been reported in the state," Commissioner of Health, Jai Prakash Shivahare, said.

"Some persons who had reached Vadodara via road were also found to be asymptomatic. We are in constant touch with the central government for a better coordination," he said. According to Shivahare, the state government has tied up with the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune to check the samples for detection of possible coronavirus cases.

"But as of now, we have not sent any samples," he added. The official added that students from Gujarat, who are currently studying in China, as well as their parents here can contact the State Emergency Operation Centre on 079-23251900 to seek government's help or share any other information.

He said the state health department has put in place a round-the-clock screening facility, with a thermal scanner, at Ahmedabad airport to detect possible cases of coronavirus and also set up an isolation ward in a civil hospital here to treat patients suspected of contracting the infection..

