UNESCO Director General to visit India from Feb 4-6

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay will be on a two-day visit to India next week and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, officials said on Thursday. "What India can offer to the world through UNESCO" will be the agenda of discussions during her visit from February 4-6, they said.

"The Indian National Commission for Cooperation with UNESCO held a meeting on Thursday. We discussed what can we can offer to the world through UNESCO be it science, culture, communication or education. This will be the agenda of discussions. India has progressed and new work has happened," said HRD Secretary Amit Khare, who was also part of the meeting. "Considerable work has been done in our culture which is international heritage and also intangible heritage. UNESCO Director General is coming on a visit from February 4-6. She will meet PM Modi, HRD Minister and the Culture Minister," he added.

Khare said the UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development here will also hold a seminar and the foundation stone of their new building will also be laid during the visit.

