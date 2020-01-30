Left Menu
Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) Following are the top stories

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 17:06 IST
  • Created: 30-01-2020 17:06 IST
Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) Following are the top stories

Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 1700 hrs. BOM5 MH-LD CORONAVIRUS Central team to visit Maha, no confirmed nCoV case in state Mumbai: With ten persons quarantined in three hospitals across Maharashtra for possible exposure to novel coronavirus, a central health ministry team is likely to visit the state to take a review of preparedness for tackling the disease, an official said on Thursday.

LGB1 MH-COURT-ELGAR-NIA NIA seeks transfer of Elgar case to special Mumbai court Pune: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed an application before a special court in Pune hearing the Elgar Parishad case, seeking transfer of the case to the special NIA court in Mumbai. BOM4 GJ-CORONAVIRUS Coronavirus: 43 China returnees screened, no positive case Ahmedadbad: The preliminary health screening of 43 persons, who arrived in Gujarat from China over the last few days, did not show any symptoms of novel coronavirus infection, officials said on Thursday.

BOM1 KAFEEL-ARREST UP's Kafeel Khan held in Mumbai for alleged anti-CAA speeches Mumbai: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested Dr Kafeel Khan from Mumbai airport for allegedly making inflammatory statements at AMU during protests against the Citizenship Amendments Act (CAA) last month, officials said. BOM1 MH-INDIRA-AWHAD Indira tried to throttle democracy through Emergency: Awhad Beed: Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad has said that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had tried to "throttle" democracy by imposing Emergency in the country.

BOM3 GA-CASINOS-SAWANT Goans won't be given entry into casinos from Feb 1: Sawant Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday announced that people of the state will not be allowed entry into the casinos operating in the state starting February 1. BES1 MH-FOB-COLLAPSE Two injured as part of under-construction FOB collapses Mumbai: Two persons were injured after a portion of an under-construction foot overbridge (FOB) collapsed in suburban Mankhurd early on Thursday, an official said..

