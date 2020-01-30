Security forces arrest militant from Kupwara

Security forces on Thursday arrested a militant from Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Kaiser Ahmad Rather was nabbed from Lalpora in Kupwara district, they said.

Rather was arrested during an anti-militancy operation in his native village in the north Kashmir region The militant was being questioned by police.

Further details are awaited.

