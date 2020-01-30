Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa to visit India from Feb 8-11: MEA

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will be on a state visit to India from February 8 -11, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Thursday. "Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will be on a state visit to India from February 8 to 11. He will arrive on February 7. February 8 will be main engagement day where he will hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said while addressing a press conference here.

He informed that after his official engagement in Delhi, the Sri Lankan Prime Minister will travel to Varanasi, Sarnath, Bodhgaya, and Tirupati. The MEA spokesperson pointed out that there has been a series of high-level visits between the two countries with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksha choosing India as the first destination to visit after he assumed his position as the president immediately after his election victory. (ANI)

