Coronavirus scare: Raj to identify, examine travellers from China

The Rajasthan government on Thursday said it will identify all travellers arriving in the state from China and get them examined in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak. Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Rohit Kumar Singh gave this information during a video conference with the Union Health Ministry.

Singh said instructions have been given to identify all passengers coming from China to Rajasthan and to get information about those staying in various hotels with the help of police department. He said 18 passengers from China arrived in Rajasthan in January and two of them with initial coronavirus-like symptoms were screened and examined.

Out of these, the test report of one patient admitted in the isolation ward in Jaipur was negative and blood sample of another suspect have been sent to a Pune laboratory. Both the suspected patients are healthy, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.